Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the September 30th total of 31,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Activity at Epsilon Energy

In other news, CEO Jason Stabell acquired 9,139 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $48,253.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,669.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Epsilon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 696.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 288,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 252,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EPSN shares. Roth Capital upgraded Epsilon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on Epsilon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Epsilon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. 7,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,800. Epsilon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $127.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Epsilon Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 108.70%.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

