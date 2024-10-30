ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.800-4.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.96. The company had a trading volume of 128,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,729. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ESAB has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $127.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $673.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.50 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 17.49%. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

ESAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of ESAB in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

