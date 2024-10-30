Ethereum Price Tops $2,654.44 on Top Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $319.61 billion and approximately $22.45 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,654.44 or 0.03676021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00036325 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00011423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,406,284 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

