Evercore ISI Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $190.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $186.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens started coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.76.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.70. The stock had a trading volume of 900,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,224. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Carvana has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $212.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.05 and its 200-day moving average is $135.38.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $730,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,199.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $10,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,390,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,014,394.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $730,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,199.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,805,891 shares of company stock worth $469,633,185. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Carvana by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

