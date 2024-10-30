Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Comcast stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,005,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,469,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

