Evolv Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,513 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the typical daily volume of 308 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,614,000. Key Colony Management LLC raised its position in Evolv Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 5,061,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 545,492 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVLV stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. 3,991,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,720. Evolv Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $363.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

EVLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Capmk downgraded Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities cut Evolv Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

