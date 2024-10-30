Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXEL. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.96. 3,016,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,688. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.09. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,858 shares of company stock worth $8,640,129. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 537.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

