EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX:EZZ) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX:EZZ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from EZZ Life Science’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

EZZ Life Science Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Get EZZ Life Science alerts:

About EZZ Life Science

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited engages in formulation, production, marketing, and sale of the health and wellbeing products in Australia, New Zealand, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brought in Lines and Company Owned Products. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of the EAORON branded skin care products to retailers; and research and development, and sale of genomics and precision nutrition research products under the EZZ brand.

Receive News & Ratings for EZZ Life Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZZ Life Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.