F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.88. 329,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.96. F5 has a 52 week low of $149.40 and a 52 week high of $250.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $98,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,221.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $98,365.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,221.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $273,107.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,359,543.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,551 shares of company stock worth $1,334,698 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.56.

F5 declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network technology company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

