Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

TSE:FFH traded down C$21.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1,747.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,544. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1,667.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,581.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$1,138.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,771.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$50.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$51.23 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$10.25 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 212.3039807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Olivier Elie Quesnel sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,566.13, for a total value of C$270,940.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at C$316,358.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In other news, Senior Officer Olivier Elie Quesnel sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,566.13, for a total value of C$270,940.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,358.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Also, Director Brian David Young sold 4,280 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,617.96, for a total value of C$6,924,875.22. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,953 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,176. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.