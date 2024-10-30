Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD) Short Interest Up 23.3% in October

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:FBYD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $19.41.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

