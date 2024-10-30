Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Scotiabank cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FCX opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

