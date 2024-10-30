Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $649,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $652,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 53.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,284,000 after buying an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 234.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,040,000 after buying an additional 64,715 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.43.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $146.65 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $106.59 and a twelve month high of $148.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.07 and a 200 day moving average of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

