Fetch.ai Price Reaches $1.29 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and approximately $128.68 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00001789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00036273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,426,533,247 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

