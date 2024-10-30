Fetch.ai Price Reaches $1.29 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and approximately $128.68 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00001789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00036273 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00005953 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011285 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006148 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003464 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000482 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000076 BTC.
Fetch.ai Coin Profile
FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,426,533,247 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.
Fetch.ai Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
