Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 82 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,924. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,467 shares of company stock worth $4,450,447. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $952.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $890.11 and its 200 day moving average is $800.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $558.09 and a fifty-two week high of $979.78. The company has a market capitalization of $196.31 billion, a PE ratio of 148.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.33.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

