Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.06.

Eaton Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE ETN opened at $345.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $196.12 and a 52 week high of $349.74. The company has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

