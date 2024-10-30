Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $167.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.29. The firm has a market cap of $230.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.03 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

