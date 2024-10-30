Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $83.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.32.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

