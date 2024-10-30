Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Stock Position Reduced by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCOR. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

FCOR stock opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $49.09.

About Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

