Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Stock Position Reduced by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2024

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCORFree Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCOR. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

FCOR stock opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $49.09.

About Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.