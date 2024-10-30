First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Update

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 986,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $41,815.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,608.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 5,054.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 222.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in First BanCorp. by 166.7% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 639,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,441. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $234.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. First BanCorp.’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Hovde Group cut their price target on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

