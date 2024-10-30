First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.
First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.
First Business Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.49. 3,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,319. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $368.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
About First Business Financial Services
First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.
