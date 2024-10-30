First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.49. 3,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,319. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $368.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.82.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $66.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

