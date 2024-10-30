First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
First Capital Realty Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$18.60 and a 52-week high of C$22.79.
First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$183.97 million for the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
