First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

First Capital Realty Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$18.60 and a 52-week high of C$22.79.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$183.97 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Capital Realty to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Capital Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

