First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $121.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FCF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. 180,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at First Commonwealth Financial

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Michael P. Mccuen purchased 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $49,593.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,014.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FCF

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.