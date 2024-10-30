First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on FN. Scotiabank increased their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE FN traded up C$0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$41.76. 88,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,427. First National Financial has a one year low of C$34.54 and a one year high of C$42.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$38.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$205.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$227.10 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, research analysts expect that First National Financial will post 4.0243655 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.47%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 16,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.24 per share, with a total value of C$650,010.60. Corporate insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

