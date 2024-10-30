First National Financial (TSE:FN) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$41.71 and last traded at C$41.47, with a volume of 45785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.05.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.67.

First National Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 8.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.04). First National Financial had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of C$205.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$227.10 million. Analysts anticipate that First National Financial Co. will post 4.0243655 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 25,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,000,288.94. Company insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

