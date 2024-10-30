First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Announces Earnings Results

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.33), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNWB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,148. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.48 million, a PE ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 0.89.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Northwest Bancorp from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

