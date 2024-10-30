First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Head to Head Survey

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) and Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Seacoast Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.4% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Seacoast Bancorp -42.33% -14.79% -1.69% Community Investors Bancorp 6.61% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Seacoast Bancorp $8.25 million 5.25 -$10.66 million ($2.10) -4.31 Community Investors Bancorp $17.26 million 0.69 $1.14 million $1.43 10.56

Community Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp. First Seacoast Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Investors Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Community Investors Bancorp beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family real estate loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

About Community Investors Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans, home equity loans, home equity line of credit, auto and RV loans, residential real estate loans, mortgage loans, and construction loans for personal use; and business loans, lines of credit, term loans, ag loans, nonresidential real estate loans, secured loans, credit cards, commercial investment real estate, construction loans, and equipment financing for business use. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, bill payments, e-statements, remote deposit capture, cash management, mobile and night deposits, debit cards, overdraft protection, safety deposit boxes, telephone banking, positive pay/check reconciliation, direct deposit, and ACH and payroll services. Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.