First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 32,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,475,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 24.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 137.7% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 3,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,363.75.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MTD stock traded up $16.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,313.21. 21,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,124. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,410.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1,394.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $953.28 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.34 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.