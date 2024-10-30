First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $910,220,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $874,748,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Salesforce by 48.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,518,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Salesforce by 376.1% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,442,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $370,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,472 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.56, for a total value of $277,676.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $255,905.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,399.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.56, for a total transaction of $277,676.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,581 shares of company stock valued at $22,616,017 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.38. The stock had a trading volume of 886,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $285.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.78. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.66 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.37.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

