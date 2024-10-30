First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $9.47 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.5% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,409 shares of company stock valued at $158,213,518 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.63 on Wednesday, hitting $753.81. 471,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $322.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $709.10 and a 200-day moving average of $661.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $404.63 and a 12 month high of $773.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

