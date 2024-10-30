First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 377,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 154,676 shares.The stock last traded at $51.15 and had previously closed at $51.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMB. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 33,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 79,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

