First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 377,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 154,676 shares.The stock last traded at $51.15 and had previously closed at $51.13.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
