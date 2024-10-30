First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of FYX stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $99.77. 9,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,700. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $917.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.25.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.516 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
