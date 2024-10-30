First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 597.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $106.20 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $110.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

