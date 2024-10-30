FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Short Interest Update

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,567,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 1,254,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 117.9 days.
FIT Hon Teng Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FITGF remained flat at $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. FIT Hon Teng has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.48.
About FIT Hon Teng
