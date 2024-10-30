FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Short Interest Update

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,567,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 1,254,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 117.9 days.

FIT Hon Teng Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FITGF remained flat at $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. FIT Hon Teng has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.48.

Get FIT Hon Teng alerts:

About FIT Hon Teng

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

FIT Hon Teng Limited manufactures and sells mobile and wireless devices and connectors in Taiwan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products. The company provides RF antenna cable and module assemblies; coaxial, internal, external, RJ, wire harness, USB, E/M, EM, flat, high speed, power, ribbon, SAS, and S-ATA cable assemblies; light source products; backplane, card, edgecard, memory, high speed, input/output, power, storage, and wire to board/board to board connectors; sockets and terminal blocks; and wired headsets, speaker systems, and power accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for FIT Hon Teng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIT Hon Teng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.