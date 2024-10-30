Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Issues Earnings Results

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.
Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %
FSBC stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $641.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $31.79.
Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.42%.
About Five Star Bancorp
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.
