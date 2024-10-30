Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$2.06. The company had revenue of C$29.05 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Flagshp Cmty Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

