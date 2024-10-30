Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 454 ($5.89) and last traded at GBX 458 ($5.94). Approximately 167,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 173,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 464 ($6.02).

Foresight Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £545.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,100.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 506.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 485.45.

About Foresight Group

(Get Free Report)

Foresight Group Holdings Limited operates as an infrastructure and private equity manager in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, and Australia. It operates through Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management segments. The company involved in the provision of the management of infrastructure assets, private equity investments, and open-ended investment companies for institutional and retail investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.