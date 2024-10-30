Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 1,749.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 30,372.3% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,288,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,472 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,489,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 272.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 919,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,570,000 after acquiring an additional 672,374 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,316,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,072,000 after purchasing an additional 496,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 207.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 579,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after buying an additional 391,231 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,174. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.