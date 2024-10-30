Fortitude Family Office LLC Acquires 158 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 459,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $1,094,000. Finally, KP Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 12.5% during the third quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average is $64.85. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $71.20.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,382. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

