Fortitude Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after buying an additional 951,567 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,826,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,859,000 after acquiring an additional 146,183 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,730,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,222,000 after acquiring an additional 129,799 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 678,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,541,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,498,000 after purchasing an additional 228,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.68.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $182.80 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.38 and a 1-year high of $193.88. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

