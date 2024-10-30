Fortitude Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Fortitude Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $474.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $472.92 and a 200-day moving average of $451.55. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $373.69 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.