Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 21st

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Franklin Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Franklin Electric has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $96.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.22. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

