Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10), RTT News reports. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 52.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Franklin Street Properties stock remained flat at $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 30,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is -5.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

