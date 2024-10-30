Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 256,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,602.5 days.
Fraport Stock Performance
Fraport stock remained flat at $51.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50. Fraport has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $62.80.
Fraport Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fraport
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.