Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 256,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,602.5 days.

Fraport Stock Performance

Fraport stock remained flat at $51.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50. Fraport has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $62.80.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

