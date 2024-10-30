Freehold Royalties Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0653 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

FRHLF opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $11.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

