Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barclays

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.12.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ULCC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. 1,198,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.75 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 152.5% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 29.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontier Group

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.