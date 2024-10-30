FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $138.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.64.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $143.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.36 and its 200-day moving average is $105.31. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $149.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 118.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

