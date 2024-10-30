Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.
Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.03.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fukuoka Financial Group
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.