FY2024 EPS Estimates for Exelixis Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Exelixis in a research note issued on Monday, October 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%.

EXEL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXEL

Exelixis Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $29.75.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Exelixis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $219,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,858 shares of company stock worth $8,640,129 over the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.