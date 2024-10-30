Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,876 shares during the period. CAE makes up about 4.6% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of CAE worth $20,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAE. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its holdings in CAE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 22,249,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $413,168,000 after buying an additional 284,768 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in CAE by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,071,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,832,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $223,593,000 after purchasing an additional 127,504 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of CAE by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,498,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,597,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,960. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. CAE had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAE. StockNews.com cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

